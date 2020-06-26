Mumbai, June 26: The Maharashtra government issued a statement on Friday to confirm that its erstwhile decision - of allowing final year exams to be held in July 2020 - has been retracted. The final semester examinations of all professional and non-professional courses in the state would not be held, confirmed an updated statement issued by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. ICSE, CBSE 2020 Results Date: Class 10, 12 Exam Results to be Declared by July 15, Boards Tell Supreme Court.

The Maharashtra CM Office, in the statement, noted that the high load of cases in Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Akola, Nagpur, Aurangabad and other parts of the state has compelled the government to cancel the pending examinations.

The students who were due to appear for the final semester examinations will be marked on average formula enacted by state Universities. Those students who wish to appear for the exams will be allowed to write the test after the threat of COVID-19 subsides.

See Full Statement Issued by Maharashtra CMO

"Maharashtra Government has taken a decision to not conduct the final year/final semester examination of the non-professional courses as well as professional courses as the present atmosphere is not yet conducive to conduct any examination or classes," the CMO said.

"The State has also decided to award degrees based on the formula decided by the universities," the statement added.

"Therefore, CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has written to the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji requesting to instruct national level apex authorities like AICTE, COA, PCI, BCI, NCTE & National Council For Hotel Management and Catering Technology to endorse the decision of the state government regarding cancellation of final year/ final semester examinations of the Professional courses & issue guidelines to the Universities," it further stated.

