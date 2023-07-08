Mumbai, July 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 soon. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can visit the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in to check and download the provisional answer key once released. This year, the CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17.

Later, the CUT PG 2023 examination was held from June 22 to June 30. The exams were held at various examination centres across the country. Over 8.33 lakh candidates appeared for CUET PG 2023 examination which was held across 245 cities in India and abroad. The CUET PG examination was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out: Hall Tickets for CBSE Class 10th and 12th Supply Exams Released, Get Direct Link for Private Students and Know How To Download.

Steps To Download CUET PG Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "CUET PG Answer Key 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details and click on submit

Your CUET PG Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that the objection window will open once the provisional answer key is released. In order to raise objections, candidates have to visit the official website and pay processing fees to raise objections. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CUET PG. UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 Date and Time: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results To Be Announced Today on upmsp.edu.in; Know How To Check.

Meanwhile, the NTA will close the objection window for UGC NET 2023 Answer Key today, July 8. Candidates who want to raise objections against the released answer key can do so by visiting the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2023 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).