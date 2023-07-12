Mumbai, July 12: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 exam results soon. Once declared, the CUET UG Result 2023 will be available on the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in and of NTA at ntaresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the CUET UG 2023 examination will be able to check their marks online using their application number and date of birth.

While there is no official confirmation yet about when the results will be declared, the NTA is likely to release the undergraduate entrance test results anytime soon. Besides the CUET UG 2023 exam result, the NTA is also expected to announce the names of subject-wise toppers and their scores. CUET PG Answer Key 2023: NTA Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Steps To Check CUET UG Result 2023:

Visit the official website of CUEt at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result page

Next, click on the "CUET UG Result 2023" link

Now, enter using your roll number and date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your CUET UG Result 2023 thoroughly

Take a printout of your CUET UG scorecard

Candidates must note that the final answer key of the CUTE UG 2023 examination will be published after the results are declared. This year, the CUET UG 2023 examination was conducted in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out: Hall Tickets for CBSE Class 10th and 12th Supply Exams Released, Get Direct Link for Private Students and Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announced the Combined Civil Services Examination Group 4 results today, July 12. Candidates who participated in the recruitment drive for Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector Grade-I, Bill Collector, Field Assistant and Store Keeper among other posts can visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in to check their results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2023 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).