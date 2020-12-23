New Delhi, December 23: Senior officials in the Delhi government have discussed scrapping nursery admissions for the 2021-22 academic session as schools are unlikely to open before July, according to a report. The proposal to scrap nursery admissions in Delhi for the new academic year will now be proposed to private schools, The Indian Express reported. As per the proposal, instead of admissions in 2021-22, schools will admit two batches in 2022-23; one in nursery, and the other in kindergarten. Delhi's Sunder Nursery Chosen for Two UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Conservation.

"Schools can admit students in both nursery and kindergarten for the 2022-23 academic session, as there will be vacancies in both grades. Considering the unpredictable nature of the Covid virus, the youngest children will be the last to go to school in any case. In such a situation, to have another set of young children whose entire academic year will be online is a little unfair to them as well as to their parents," a senior official was quoted as saying. Delhi Schools Unlikely To Reopen Until Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available, Says Manish Sisodia.

Nursery admissions in Delhi are supervised by the Delhi government. From admission schedule to criteria, everything is decided by the Delhi government. The guidelines are usually released by November. However, no development has taken place so far this year. School in Delhi have been shut since March and, according to Education Minister Manish Sisodia, there is very little possibility of schools reopening before July.

"Even if we start vaccinating people by February, we will be able to vaccinate a sizeable chunk only by July. There is no possibility of reopening schools before that. We also have to look at how examinations will be conducted without putting teachers and students at risk," Sisodia told the daily.

