Delhi, December 18: Shri Ram College of Commerce Delhi University has begun the application process for the post of Assistant professor. Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in. Clearing the National Eligibility Test is the minimum eligibility requirement for the selection of candidates for assistant professor posts.

The last date for the receipt of the application is January 9, 2023, or two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

DU Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

All those candidates who have a master's degree with 55 percent marks in a concerned, relevant, or allied subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university, or a Ph.D. degree obtained from a foreign university or institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the world university ranking are eligible to apply for the posts. Following the test, the screening committee will publish a list of all candidates with their scores listed in descending order.

DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 80 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

DU Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 500 as application fees for Assistant Professor posts. Applicants from the SC, ST, PWD, and women categories will not be charged an application fee.

DU Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for Delhi University recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, sign in and fill out the application form.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee.

Step 4: Submit the application form.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

