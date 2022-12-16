Mumbai, December 16: The Central Railway (CR) has invited applications from candidates for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for Apprentice posts can do so by visiting the official website of RRC CR at rrccr.com. The registration process for the same began on December 15.

The last date to submit the application form is January 15, 2023. Central Railway recruitment drive is being held to fill up 2422 posts in the organisation. Of the 422 posts, 1659 posts are for Mumbai Cluster, 418 posts for Bhusawal Cluster, 152 posts for Pune Cluster, 114 posts for Nagpur Cluster and 7 posts for Solapur Cluster. OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 7,540 Teachers Posts at ossc.gov.in; Know Steps To Apply.

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent exam with minimum of 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from a recognized board. Besides, candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 15-12-2022.

Candidates will be selected based on the merit list prepared after candidates apply for the Apprentice posts. As per the official notification, the merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation plus ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 48,000 School Teacher Posts At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Candidates applying for the posts have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. It must be noted that the application fee has to be paid online using debit card, credit card or internet banking. For more details on the vacancy, candidates can check the official site of RRC.

