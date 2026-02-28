Mumbai, February 28: The Railway Recruitment Boards have started the online application process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 to fill 22,195 Level 1 vacancies across various railway zones in India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official RRB website from January 31, 2026, to March 2, 2026.
This recruitment drive offers a major opportunity for candidates seeking a government job in Indian Railways. Posts available under Group D include Track Maintainer Grade IV, Pointsman B, Assistant Track Machine, Assistant Bridge, Assistant Signal and Telecom, and other Level 1 positions. How To Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026?
RRB Group D 2026: Important Dates
- Application Start Date: January 31, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: March 2, 2026
- Last Date for Fee Payment: March 4, 2026
- Exam Date: To be announced
Total Vacancies
- 22,195 posts across multiple railway zones
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
Candidates must be between 18 and 33 years as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms. SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Declared at sbi.co.in, Here’s How To Download.
Educational Qualification
Applicants must have passed Class 10 or possess a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by NCVT.
Application Fee
- INR 500 for General and OBC candidates
- INR 250 for SC, ST, EBC, female, and transgender candidates
A portion of the application fee will be refunded after candidates appear for the Computer Based Test.
Selection Process
The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages:
1. Computer Based Test
2. Physical Efficiency Test
3. Document Verification
4. Medical Examination
The exam date for RRB Group D 2026 will be announced later by the Railway Recruitment Boards.
How To Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:
- Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards
- Click on the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 link
- Register using name, mobile number, and email ID
- Fill in personal and educational details
- Upload photograph and signature
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page
Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and ensure they meet all eligibility conditions. Complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last minute technical issues.
