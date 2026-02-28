Mumbai, February 28: The Railway Recruitment Boards have started the online application process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 to fill 22,195 Level 1 vacancies across various railway zones in India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official RRB website from January 31, 2026, to March 2, 2026.

This recruitment drive offers a major opportunity for candidates seeking a government job in Indian Railways. Posts available under Group D include Track Maintainer Grade IV, Pointsman B, Assistant Track Machine, Assistant Bridge, Assistant Signal and Telecom, and other Level 1 positions. How To Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026?

RRB Group D 2026: Important Dates

Application Start Date: January 31, 2026

Last Date to Apply: March 2, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 4, 2026

Exam Date: To be announced

Total Vacancies

22,195 posts across multiple railway zones

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 33 years as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms. SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Declared at sbi.co.in, Here’s How To Download.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed Class 10 or possess a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by NCVT.

Application Fee

INR 500 for General and OBC candidates

INR 250 for SC, ST, EBC, female, and transgender candidates

A portion of the application fee will be refunded after candidates appear for the Computer Based Test.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages:

1. Computer Based Test

2. Physical Efficiency Test

3. Document Verification

4. Medical Examination

The exam date for RRB Group D 2026 will be announced later by the Railway Recruitment Boards.

How To Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards

Click on the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 link

Register using name, mobile number, and email ID

Fill in personal and educational details

Upload photograph and signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and ensure they meet all eligibility conditions. Complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last minute technical issues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official RRB Website ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).