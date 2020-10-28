New Delhi, October 28: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday extended registration deadline till October 31 for July 2020 session. The registration is available on the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. The registration started on June 1 for July 2020 session. IGNOU June Term-End Exam Results 2020 Declared.

Notably, IGNOU is offering ten programmes through online mode in the July session. These programmes, include undergraduate, postgraduate, Diploma, PG Diploma, Certificate, Advanced Diploma, Doctoral and Certificate level courses and are approved by the University Grants Commission. Online Registration For IGNOU December Term-End Examination 2020 Begins; Last Date to Register For Exam is November 10.

Here are Steps to Register For July 2020 Session:

Click on the button NEW REGISTRATION that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details.

Remember, while choosing your UserName it must be between 8 to 16 characters.

While choosing your password, it must be alphanumeric and between 8 and 16 characters long.

After filling the mandatory information, click the "SUBMIT" button.

Your username will be instantly sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

IGNOU also released the revaluation application form for June 2020 and December 2019 session. Candidates are required to pay Rs 750 for revaluating answer sheets. IGNOU has not extended the deadline for semester based and certificate programmes.

