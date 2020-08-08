New Delhi, August 8: Ahead of the Independence Day 2020, Ministry of Education in association with Mygov.in and NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) is organising an essay competition for classes IX, X, XI and XII on the theme "Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Swatantra Bharat". The competition will be held online. The last date of submission is August 14, 2020. The entries can be submitted at innovate.mygov.in/essay-competition.

"As the theme – Aatmanirbhar Bharat- Swatantra Bharat rightly reiterates our commitment for working towards achieving self-reliance in all sectors of our economy rooted in our own pillars of culture, heritage and knowledge for becoming a global force to reckon with. The themes designed in the essay will help students to explore their ideas for translating the concept of Aatmanirbhar, self-reliance into achievable one," MyGov website said. Chingari App, India's TikTok Alternative, Wins AatmaNirbhar App Challenge in Social Category.

Topics for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Swatantra Bharat' Online Essay Competition:

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Indian Constitution and Democracy are the biggest enablers

India at 75: A Nation Marching towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Aatmanirbhar Bharat through Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat: Innovation thrives when there is Unity in Diversity

Digital India for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Opportunities on COVID-19 and Beyond

Aatmanirbhar Bharat - How can school children contribute to National Development?

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Overcoming Gender, Caste and Ethnic biases

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Making of a New India through Bio-diversity and Agricultural Prosperity

While I exercise my rights, I must not forget to undertake my duties to usher in an Aatmanirbhar Bharat

My physical fitness is my wealth that will build the Human Capital for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Conserve Blue to Go Green for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat

How to Apply for Online Essay Competition?

Visit the official website -innovate.mygov.in. Click on "Online Essay Competition" On the new page, Click on participate Existing users can log in, while new users can register Enter details such as the name of a student, school, class, etc. Select your theme of the essay and upload a PDF file Press on submit button

The selection criteria for essays will be done at two levels. Firstly, states and Union Territories will finalise the essays. Next, the 10 selected essays from each state/UT will become pool of selected essays for final selection at nation level by an expert level team selected by NCERT. The prize winners will be announced soon.

