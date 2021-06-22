New Delhi, June 22: The admit cards for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) recruitment exams have been released by the Indian Navy on June 22. The admit cards are released on the official website of the Indian Navy. Candidates can download the hall ticket from - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Unmarried male candidates can apply for Artificer Apprentice and Senior Secondary Recruits. Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh Performs Push-Ups With Young Cadets of National Defence Academy (View Pics).

There are approximately 500 vacancies for Artificer Apprentice and 2000 for Senior Secondary Recruits. The recruitment drive is being carried out for the August 2021 batch. An official statement read, "Written Examination and PFT Call-up Letters for AA / SSR Aug 2021 Batch available for download. Kindly login to Application Dashboard." Indian Navy Deploys 7 Ships To Bring Oxygen, Medical Equipment From Various Nations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the option "Apply Online"

Enter required login details

Download the admit card.

Take its print-out for future use.

The selection process comprises a written exam, physical test and medical test. Candidates will be given 60 minutes for completing the written exam comprising four sections - English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge. Shortlisted candidates will appear for physical and medical exams. Candidates selected in the exam will undergo nine weeks' Basic Training at INS Chilka and professional training at various Naval institutions.

