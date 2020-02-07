JEE Main 2020 April Exam Registration From Today: NTA to Open Online Application Window at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Those who are interested to appear for the second Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) should note that the online application process for the same will be initiated soon by the conducting body. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the online registration link for the JEE 2020 April exam. Candidates can log in to their account and start filling the NTA JEE Main 2020 applications for April exam once the application link is activated. The JEE Main 2020 April exam registration can be done by visiting the official website of NTA; jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2020 application will begin from today, February 7, 2020, and end on March 7, 2020. After the successful completion of the registration process, JEE Main 2020 Admit Card will be made available for students to download from March 16, 2020.

NTA JEE Main April 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11. The results will be available by the end of 2020 (April 30), as per the tentative schedule. Students who participated in the JEE Main 2020 exam can also apply for JEE Main April exam. In such a case, the rank will be assigned based on better scores of both the examinations.

JEE Main April 2020 Mode of Exam:

For Paper 1 (BE/BTech), the examination will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) only.

For Paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning), Mathematics Part I and Aptitude Test Part II will be held in CBT mode and Drawing Test Part III in Pen and Paper Based offline mode in drawing sheet.

How to Apply for JEE Main April 2020 Exam?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main; jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, you will find the link stating “JEE Main 2020 April Session.”

Log in to your account.

Use your login ID to fill the form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay your application fee.

Check all the details if entered correctly before submitting the forms.

As of now, the JEE Main 2020 application link has not been activated. The official website reads, “Application Form for JEE (Main) April- 2020 coming soon.” Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website as the NTA JEE Main exam for April 2020 session will be opened soon.