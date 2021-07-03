New Delhi, July 3: The last date for the submission of application form for undergraduate, postgraduate as well as diploma courses has been extended by the Jamia Millia Islamia for the upcoming academic session 2021-22. The aspirants seeking admission in the university can now submit the application till July 10, 2021. Earlier, the last date to fill and submit the form for the same was June 30, 2021. BTE UP Result 2021 For Odd Semesters Declared Online at bteup.ac.in; Know How To Check.

The extension in the deadline for application submission was announced by the Jamia Millia Islamia on its official website jmicoe.in, through a notification. According to the official notice, "The Vice-Chancellors, JMI on the request of the aspirants has approved the extension in the last date of filing of admission forms for all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma programmes, etc for the academic session 2021-22 till 10.07.2021." FMGE June 2021 Result Declared, Applicants Can Check Scores Online at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia started the admission process for the upcoming academic year 2021-22 in May this year. The process is being undertaken for 134 courses. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website or contact relevant authorities for more information about the admission process.

