Lucknow, July 1: The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has announced the results for the final exams of odd semesters for Polytechnic courses. The results for semester 1, 3 and 5 have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the official website at bteup.ac.in to view and check the result. Alternatively students can also visit result.bteupexam.in to check their respective results.

The final examination was conducted by the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh across various colleges that are affiliated to it across the state for odd semester. The results for the same can be checked online. Scroll down for step-by-step guide on checking the result.

Here Is How To Check BTE UP Result 2021:

Visit the official site of the board at bteup.ac.in

Click on the link for Odd Semester Examination Result 2021 on the Home Page

A new web page will open.

Click the link for 'View Result of Odd Semester March-2021'

Enter your required details

Click on 'Show Result'

The result will be displayed on the screen.

The candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the result for future references. Students are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. The board is also providing opportunity for re-evaluation.

