New Delhi, November 17: A report by the NGO Call for Justice has alleged discrimination, harassment, and coercive religious conversion attempts targeting non-Muslims at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University. The report, based on testimonies from students and faculty, highlights widespread bias rooted in religious identity, including acid attack and rape threats allegedly faced by Hindu students resisting conversion efforts.

The report, prepared by a committee including retired Delhi High Court judge Shiv Narayan Dhingra, senior advocates, and academics, cites instances of deliberate academic failures, tribal harassment, and workplace discrimination. It mentions a Scheduled Caste faculty member denied office amenities and an Assistant Professor who faced taunts from Muslim colleagues. In one case, a non-Muslim assistant controller of examinations was mocked for holding a senior administrative position. Ruckus at Jamia Millia Islamia University: Massive Brawl Erupts Between ABVP, Other Student Groups During Diwali Celebrations at Campus (Watch Video).

Some tribal students and faculty reportedly left the university due to persistent harassment, reported Zee News. The report alleges that such incidents involved certain Muslim faculty members and students. Jamia Millia Islamia Nursing Student Jumps off Flyover Near Barakhamba Road in Delhi, Hospitalised.

In response, Jamia Millia Islamia issued a statement condemning any form of discrimination and reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity. The university admitted that past administrations might have mishandled such issues but emphasised ongoing efforts under Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif to foster a fair and inclusive environment. Initiatives include appointing non-Muslim Scheduled Caste members to significant positions.

The university urged stakeholders to approach allegations cautiously while ensuring that grievances are addressed fairly. Investigations into specific claims mentioned in the report are reportedly being reviewed.

