Karnataka, August 10: Karnataka State Education & Examination Board, KSEEB would be releasing the SSLC Result 2020 at 3 pm today. Students who have appeared for their exams can check their scores on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. The results have been delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The results were earlier reported to be declared on Friday, but it was then announced that the scores would be available on August 10. Other than the official websites, students can also check their results via SMS. They need to type KSEEB10 (Roll Number) and then send it to 56263. TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Class 10th Board Exam Result to Be Declared on August 10; Students Can Check Scores Online at tnresults.nic.in.

Here's how students can check their class 10 results:

1. Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in

2. Then click the link that says SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

3. In the next step, enter your roll number, DOB and other required details

4. Once you submit, your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

5. You can download the scores and keep it ready for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 will also be declared today by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the Board at tnresults.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).