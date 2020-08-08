Chennai, August 8: The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 will be declared on Monday, August 10, 2020 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. The results for the TN 2020 10th board exam result will be declared on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board. Students are advised to visit the tnresults.nic.in and check their scores online.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board results will be declared on August 10 at 9.30 am. Students can also check their results online on third-party result websites including manabadi.co.in and schools9.com. According to a report by TOI, C Usharani, director of government exams, said in a release that the results of Class X would be declared at 9.30am on August 10. "Candidates can check their results by registering their date of birth and roll number", the release added.

Here's how students can check the Tamil Nadu SSLC or 10th class board examination result:

Students need to visit the official website of Tamil Nadu results- which is tnresults.nic.in. Once the students enters the website, click on the link to check the 10th result. Find and Click on Link for SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results / HSE(+2) - March 2020 Results Students are required to enter the roll number and other details that have been asked on the page. The SSLC or 10th class board examination result will be displayed on the screen. Students have to make sure they enter the correct details. Your TN Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. You can download the result for future reference.

Reports inform that students will get their provisional mark sheet from August 17 to August 25. This year, the Class 10 examination could not be conducted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, students will be graded based on half yearly and quarterly examinations.

