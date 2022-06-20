Mumbai, June 20: The Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 21. While the results will be declared on Tuesday, June 21, there is no official confirmation regarding the timings of the results.

Students who appeared for the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examination can check their Class 12 result on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. In 2021, a total of 3,28,702 candidates passed the Kerala HSC or Plus 2 examination. Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 Science Stream Results To Be Declared Tomorrow.

This year, the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations were conducted from March 30 to April 22, 2022, at various centres around the state. On the other hand, the Kerala DHSE plus two practical exams were across the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the Kerala Board at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result link

Enter your log-in and other details

Your DHSE Plus 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

A total of 4 lakh candidates took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations. Last year, V Sivankutty, State Education Minister announced the plus two results during a press conference. The Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results were released on July 28.

