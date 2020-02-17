Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2020: MSBSHSE 12th Examinations to Begin From Tomorrow, Check Important Instructions Here

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will begin the annual state board examinations for Class 12 from tomorrow, February 18, 2020. The class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) date sheet was released last year in October at the board’s official website; mahahsscboard.in. According to the schedule, the Maharashtra HSC board exam 2020 or MSBSHSE 12th exam will be held from February 18 to March 18. The first examination for class 12 will begin with English. Below in this article, find out the important instructions to be followed during the MSBSHSE 12th board exam 2020.

MSBSHSE 12th Board Exam 2020: Important Instructions

1. As per the MSBSHSE time table, the exams for the morning slot will begin from 11:00 am and the afternoon shift will start from 3:00 pm onwards.

2. Students are advised to report to the examination centre ahead of the exam time for both the slots.

3. The MSBSHSE Admit Card 2020 is a necessary document. Without the admit card, no student would be allowed inside the examination hall. Hence, they must carry the MSBSHSE 12th board exam admit card.

4. All stationery items such as pen, pencils, geometry box shall be carried by the students.

5. It is important to note that the examination hall entry would be closed 15 minutes before the commencement of the board exam. Students must plan their transport to reach the examination centre before time.

6. Any textbooks, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, etc. are not allowed to carry inside the examination hall. Besides, analogue watches are permitted but not the digital ones.

If media reports are to be believed, more than 15 lakh students will appear for the state higher secondary certificate exam in nine divisions of Maharashtra. LatestLY wishes the students good luck for their annual board exams.