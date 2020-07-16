The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12 board exam results for all streams today, July 16, 2020. Once declared, the HSC result 2020 will be made available at the official websites of the board, mahresults.nic.in and mahasscboard.maharashtra.gov.inHow to Check 12th HSC Result? Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the result link of Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2020.

Enter the roll number of the student and submit.

Your HSC 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Click and download the same for future reference.

Like many other states and central board exams, Maharashtra HSC and SSC board exams 2020 were also interrupted by the nationwide induced lockdown. Although, the HSC board exams were conducted as per the decided schedule, the last exam (Geography) for SSC had to be postponed and eventually cancelled as the cases of coronavirus in the state surged. Again, there have been a lot of speculations over the HSC result 2020 date and time, as the board took its time to declare the scores, and the day has finally arrived. CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 88.78% Pass, Know Overall Statistics for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Here.

Like many other states and central board exams, Maharashtra HSC and SSC board exams 2020 were also interrupted by the nationwide induced lockdown. Although, the HSC board exams were conducted as per the decided schedule, the last exam (Geography) for SSC had to be postponed and eventually cancelled as the cases of coronavirus in the state surged. Again, there have been a lot of speculations over the HSC result 2020 date and time, as the board took its time to declare the scores, and the day has finally arrived. CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 88.78% Pass, Know Overall Statistics for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Here.

As the MSBSHSE 12th HSC result 2020 is declared, Maharashtra board will now gear up to announce the SSC 10th board exam result. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy and keep a thorough check at the official websites of MSBSHSE to check their results as they are announced.