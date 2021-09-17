Mumbai, September 17: The admit cards for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test 2021 for assistant professor have been released by the Savitribai Phule Pune University. Candidates can visit the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in to view and download their call letters for the SET 2021. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021 in two separate session from 10 am to 11 am and 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, according to the official notification released in this regard. MHT CET Admit Card 2021 for PCM Group Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can download their hall ticket for the examination from the official website by login, application number or student name. The university has said that the admit cards will not be sent to the students through post. According to the notice, candidates must carry admit card and also one additional photo identity such as Aadhaar Card, PAN card, Voter Id etc. on the day of the examination. Scroll down to know how to download the Maharashtra SET Hall Ticket 2021. Click Her To Check Final List Of Candidates Registered for Maharashtra SET 2021.

Here Is How To Download Admit Card for Maharashtra SET 2021:

Visit the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in

On the home page click on the link to Download Admit Card

A new web page will open

Enter required details to login

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references. Candidates are also advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket. SET 2021 is being conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

