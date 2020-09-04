Mumbai, September 4: Council of Architecture (CoA) will announce the NATA result 2020 for the first attempt exam today. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website- nata.in.

The registration window for the second test will open for a couple of days after the announcement of results today. Candidates can register for the second test of NATA 2020 up to September 6 till 12 noon. Candidates who will be declared qualified will be eligible for admission in B.Arch courses in various institutes accepting NATA score.

Here's how to check their results:

Login into the website of NATA 2020 - nata.in

Fill in the NATA application form number and password.

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture measures the aptitude of the applicant for a specific field of study, i.e. Architecture.

