New Delhi, September 4: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday told the Supreme Court that it would conduct compartment examination for students of Classes 10 & 12 by September end. The CBSE also added that examination centres for conducting these compartment exams would be increased to 1,278. A petition was filed in the apex court to cancel the examination and extend the last date for college admission.

The top court also asked the board to file an affidavit regarding this by September 7. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on September 10. The Supreme Court also asked the board to mention the scheme regarding the conduct of exams. Earlier, the examination centre for compartment exams were almost 500. Now, they have been increased over 1,200. CBSE to Hold Compartment Exams for Classes 10, 12 in September 2020.

Tweet by ANI:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) tells Supreme Court that it is likely to conduct compartment examination for students of Classes 10 & 12 by September end & examination centres have been increased to 1,278. pic.twitter.com/enqrH7g32m — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petition regarding cancellation of compartment exams. In a separate petition, the Delhi High Court had upheld the same marking scheme that should be followed for improvement exams. In the petition filed in the Supreme Court, students argue that as college admissions are closing soon, the board has not yet announced the compartment exam dates.

In June this year, the Supreme Court had permitted the Centre and the CBSE to cancel the remaining board examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic and gave the go-ahead to its scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in July.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).