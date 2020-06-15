Coronavirus in India: Live Map

NDA & NA Exam 2020 Date: UPSC to Release Combined Notification on June 16, Exam to be held on September 6

Education Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 11:12 AM IST
NDA & NA Exam 2020 Date: UPSC to Release Combined Notification on June 16, Exam to be held on September 6
UPSC. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 16: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification of the NDA and NA on June 16. The details about the examination will be released on the official website of the UPSC – www.upsc.gov.in. Generally, the NDA and NA exam is held twice a year. However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the UPSC will conduct the exam only once. UPSC NDA Exam (I) Notification 2020 Released: 8 Important Instructions to Follow While Applying for Defence Services Examination at upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC said, “common examination for both NDA & NA Exam (I) and NDA & NA Exam (II), 2020 will be held on 06.09.2020.” The exam is held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy (NA). Earlier, the UPSC was scheduled to release the notification for both NDA and NA – I, II on June 10, but it was delayed till June 16.

NDA & NA (I) exam notification was released on January 8, and the exam was to be conducted on April 19. However, the exam was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Candidates will be given 20 days window to fill the application form for the exam. Meanwhile, on June 10, the UPSC released the notification for Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

