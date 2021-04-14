New Delhi, April 14: The admit cards for NEET PG 2021 has been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday on its official website. Candidates can download the admit cards from nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2021 entrance exam will be conducted on April 18, 2021 for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma Courses for the upcoming academic session, 2021-22. NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Delayed Due to Technical Reasons, To Be Released on April 14.

The admit cards will have details about candidates' roll number, reporting time, examination centre and other important information. In case of any misinformation, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 01206895200 or jeemain@nta.ac.in between 10 am to 5 pm. The admit cards can also be downloaded from the official website of National Board of Examinations - nbe.edu.in.

Here Are Steps to Download Admit Cards:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations - nbe.edu.in.

Click on 'NEET PG 2021' tab on the home page

Click on the link available to download the NEET PG 2021 admit card

Login by entering your credentials on the new web page that has opened.

NEET PG 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

The NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted following all necessary COVID-19 protocols. The results of the exam will be declared on May 31. Students are also required to fill the COVID-19 self-declaration form to ensure that they do not have any virus symptoms.

