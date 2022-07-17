The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022, today, July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Over 18 lakh NEET 2022 candidates are expected to appear in India’s single largest medical entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) courses. The official NEET 2022 answer key will be released by the NTA at neet.nta.nic.in along with the OMR sheet.

The admit cards for NEET 2022 were made available from July 12 onwards on neet.nta.nic.in . All those who have not downloaded the hall tickets are advised to do the same at the earliest. Along with the NEET 2022 hall tickets, NTA has also released the NEET 2022 self-declaration undertaking and exam day guidelines .NATA Results 2022: NATA Phase II Exam Result Declared at nata.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard

All students must carry

NEET 2022 Admit Card with a passport size photograph pasted on it One passport-size photograph which would be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the exam centre – students are advised to carry two if they have Valid Original Identity proof and PwBD certificate, if applicable along with photo copies Duly filled proforma which is downloaded with the NEET admit card, and One Post Card Size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background pasted on the Proforma – this has to be handed over to the invigilator at the exam centre

Entry to the examination centre would be closed at 1:30 and no student under any circumstances would be allowed to enter the exam hall after that. Maharashtra Scholarship Exam 2022 Date Postponed; Exams To Be Held on July 31

A large section of aspirants flooded social media with requests to postpone NEET 2022 . The demand to reschedule NEET 2022 was made in view of the flood situation in many cities, as well as, the delay caused due to NEET 2021 counselling. Despite the requests for postponement, the NEET UG 2022 exam will be held in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

