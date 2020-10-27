New Delhi, October 27: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 - undergraduate (NEET-UG) is scheduled to begin on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today. Candidates who have cleared the NEET 2020 exam and wish to apply for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India can register for counselling at mcc.nic.in. The last date to register is November 2.

According to a report by The Times of India, candidates can fill in their choices from October 28. Choice locking has to be done on November 2 from 4 pm to 11.59 pm. Processing of seat allotment for Round 1 will be held from November 3 to 4. On November 5, the Round 1 allotment result will be declared. Candidates who get allocated must report between November 6 to 12, 2020. The registration process for NEET second round of counselling will start on November 18. What Is NEET? Eligibility Criteria, NEET Exam Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and More, Know Everything About NTA Medical Entrance Examination.

How to Register Online at mcc.nic.in For NEET UG Counselling 2020:

Step 1: Visit MCC official website - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says "UG Medical Counselling".

Step 3: Click on the New Registration link on the sidebar, enter all required details and then click submit.

Step 4: You will receive a new roll number and password. Use them to register for NEET UG counselling 2020.

Step 5: Go to the login page and enter the credentials.

Step 6: Enter all the details correctly and submit.

Step 7: Details as per the NTA database will be displayed on your screen. Verify and click on "Confirm Registration".

Step 8: Choose course and colleges as per your preference and pay the required fee for counselling.

Candidates who have qualified NEET-UG 2020 must remember that they can submit application/ registration form only once. If anyone is found submitting the form more than once, he/she will be debarred from counselling allotment process.

