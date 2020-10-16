The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is an entrance exam conducted for students who wish to study undergraduate medical courses MBBS and dental courses BDS in government or private medical and dental colleges in India. The entrance exam is also conducted for postgraduate medical courses, called NEET PG. NEET UG is currently conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which provides the results to the Directorate General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. From last year, even top medical institutes like JIPMER and AIIMS are also accepting NEET 2020 scores for the admission at medical courses. If you are a medical aspirant, what else should you know about the entrance exam? In this article, we will bring you, NTA rules, NEET eligibility, entrance test formats, marking scheme and more.

NEET UG Eligibility

NEET is mandatory for Indian and overseas candidates for admission to a medical University in India. The age limit for candidates should be between 17 to 25 years (on or before December 31, the same year), for general candidates. For SC, ST, OBC and PWD candidates, the age bracket is from 17 to 30 years.

Qualification

To appear for NEET, a candidate has to be a 12th pass or at least someone who is appearing in the class 12 board exam. Their admission will be confirmed only after clearing the class 12 board exam. It should be noted here that the candidates can attempt NEET 2020 as many times, as they wish, until they attain the maximum age limit.

NEET Passing Criteria

To pass the NEET UG entrance exam, a candidate will have to achieve a minimum of 50 percent marks for General candidates, for SC, ST, and OBC, the passing percentage is 40%. But students will only get an admission passed on the cut-off released by medical colleges.

Documents Required for NEET Registration

To register for the NEET exam, the scanned copies of Aadhaar Number, Election Identity Card, Ration card number, Passport Number and Bank account number is required. For NRIs, the scanned copies of passport number and Aadhaar number will be needed for NEET 2020 registration.

NEET Exam Paper Pattern

According to the latest NEET exam pattern, NTA conducts the entrance test in pen and paper-based mode. NEET exam is a three-hour-long duration, where candidates must answer 180 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects as per the given NEET syllabus. As per the official NEET marking scheme 2021, four marks to be awarded for the correct answer, while one mark is deducted for the wrong attempt.

Now that you know what the criteria required for the NEET entrance exam are, we hope you can begin your preparation for the best.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).