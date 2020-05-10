Northeast Students in Delhi University Need Not Vacate Hostel Amid Lockdown, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 10: Some students from northeast living in Delhi University's hostel were asked to leave amid the nationwide lockdown when public and private transport services are suspended. However, Jitendra Singh, who is the minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), on Sunday tweeted that the issue has been resolved and students need not vacate the Delhi University's hostel. Five Northeastern States Completely COVID-19 Free: Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

According to a report, 13 students, mostly from the Northeastern states, are stuck in the North Eastern Students House for Woman because of the lockdown. Recently, they received an e-mail from Provost Rita Singh who had asked them to vacate the hostel, citing the expiry of mess contract by month-end. "Given the uncertain scenario in view of the coronavirus, we will have to close the hostel by May-end," the Provost had said.

"I had earlier informed that the mess will be running only till May 31 as the contract will end this month. Residents are advised to vacate the hostel and move to safer places as soon as possible. Flights may open in a few weeks and trains are running for students; you have to find the best for you," she further stated in her e-mail.

On Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh made it clear that no student will have to leave the hostel. "Students from #Northeast in Delhi University hostel, please note. The issue that arose last night as a result of eviction notice to some of you to leave the hostel, has been sorted out. You can continue to stay where you are, comfortably and safely. Have spoken to VC #DU Prof Tyagi," he said in a tweet.

Jitendra Singh Comes to Rescue of Northeast Students:

Students from #Northeast in Delhi University hostel, please note.The issue that arose last night as a result of eviction notice to some of you to leave the hostel,has been sorted out. You can continue to stay where you are,comfortably and safely. Have spoken to VC #DU Prof Tyagi. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 10, 2020

When students alleged harassment amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Provost had defended her letter. "We are not forcing them to vacate immediately. For the last two months, the hostel has been providing all facilities. Now, the mess workers are refusing to continue to work. Also, the guards and hostel staff are coming from COVID-hit areas. So, the students have been asked to prepare to leave if inter-state transport opens so that they can reach home safely," she was quoted by The New Indian Express as saying.