New Delhi, May 25: Oil India Limited has declared the results for Oil India Technician Examination 2021. The results have been released on the official website of the firm. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of OIL at oil-india.com to check and download the results for the post of Technician, Assistant Technician, Assistant Mechanic and Assistant Operator. PSEB Class 5 Results 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Punjab Board 5th Class Scores Online at pseb.ac.in.

OIL has declared the results for various technical posts in grade-V & VII ( at Field Headquarters, Oil India Limited, Duliajan. Aspirants who qualify in the examination will have to appear for the Trade Test (Stage-II). The schedule for the same will be informed by the selected candidates through official communication. CU BCom Result 2021 Declared by Calcutta University; Students Can Check Results of Semester 1, 3, and 5 Online on wbresults.nic.in.

Here is How to Check Oil India Results 2021 for Various Technician Posts:

Login to the official website of OIL: oil-india.com

Click on the Career tab on the home page.

Under Career, click on Results.

A new web page will open.

Click on the link that reads, ' Results for Various Technical Posts in Grade-V & VII (vide Advertisement dated 18/10/2017) at Field Headquarters, Oil India Limited, Duliajan. Click Here to View Details of above Results'

The result will be displayed on the screen.

The aspirants are advised to download the result and take a print out of the same for future references. In case of any discrepancies, the candidates are advised to contact the relevant authority regarding it immediately.

