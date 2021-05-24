Chandigarh, May 24: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Class 5th result on Monday, May 24 during a virtual conference. The pass percentage is 99.76%. Students of the Punjab Board who have registered for Class 5 exams, can check their results online on the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in. The Board has made the class 5th results available on the official website for public access.

Once the result is out on the Board's website, students will be able to check their scores by logging in with their roll number or name. It must be noted that students will also be able to get the PSEB 5th result 2021 through SMS. The students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check the result online.

Here's how to check the PSEB Class 5 Results 2021 Online:

To check the PSEB Class 5 Results 2021 online, students have to visit the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in On the website, click on the link that reads 'Class V Result' The students will be redirected to a new page Students have to log in with their roll number or name and then click on 'Find Results' The PSEB 5th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

The PSEBClass 5 examinations were held in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The examination was conducted for Hindi, English, Math, and Punjabi Environment Education. In the last week, PSEB chairman Yograj Sharma had announced the class 8 and 10 results. The passing percentage of class 10 marked 99.93% whereas class 8 showed a 99.87% pass percentage. The results were declared on the internal assessment covering the parameters of all the subjects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2021 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).