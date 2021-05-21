Kolkata, May 21: The University of Calcutta on Friday declared for BCom (honours, general and major courses) semester 1, 3, and 5. Students can check their results online on the official website - wbresults.nic.in. The CU BCom Results 2021 can also be checked on exametc.com and www.caluniv.ac.in. The results were declared on May 21 at 4 pm. TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana Class 10 Results Released at bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com, Know How to Check Grades Online.

Candidates can download the results using their 12-digit roll numbers. For passing the exam, candidates need to secure passing marks in both theory and practical exams. Students can apply for re-examination in a prescribed format. However, re-examination can take place only for theory exams. Calcutta University Secures First Place Among Indian Universities in ARWU Ranking: VC.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

Students are required to

To visit official website - wbresults.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter roll number to check the result.

Download the result and take its print-out for future reference.

Earlier this week, the University also declared the results for BA / BSc Result 2021 for Odd Semester students. Candidates need to pay the fee of Rs 500 for re-valuation of the papers within 15 days of declaration of the results.

