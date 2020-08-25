New Delhi, August 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a slew of guidelines for students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which will be held on September 13, and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), to be held from September 1 to 6. These guidelines have been issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. All students will have to clear a thermal scan before entering the exam centre. NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy Tweets 'Conducting Exams Will Be Giant Mistake Like Nasbandi of Indira Gandhi'.

Among the instructions issued ahead of the NEET and JEE 2020, students must wear face masks and hand gloves during the exams. Here it may be noted that students will have to remove the mask worn by him or her from home, and "use the mask provided at centre only". Also, they have been asked to carry a personal bottle of water and hand sanitizer to the exam centre. Apart from these items, only the admit card will be allowed inside the examination centre. NEET Exam 2020: Fear of Upcoming Exam, 19-Year-Old Girl Student Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu.

In order to maintain social distancing and prevent crowding, will be given staggered time slots for entry at exam centres. A prior communication on this process of staggered entry will be shared with the candidates through admit card and through SMS. Before entering the exam hall, each student will have to wash their hands with soap and water. At exam centres, there will be isolation rooms for candidates with body temperature above 99.4 degrees.

The NTA has sought a self-declaration that candidates "do not have any coronavirus-like symptoms or suffer from COVID-19 or have not been in touch with anybody who tested positive recently". The NTA has made provision to accommodate the symptomatic candidates as well. On completion of the exam, candidates should be permitted to move out in an orderly manner.

The gloves and masks would be disposed of in a pedal push covered bin at the examination centre and outside the exam hall. The guidelines come days after the NTA issued admit cards for the two exams scheduled to be held in September.

