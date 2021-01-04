India's environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam has shared a brilliant device that could help in solving the water crisis around the globe. The 9-year-old activist shared a picture of a device that converts air into water. She calls it SUKIFU-2 that stands for Survival Kit for the Future-2. This little device not only generates water but uses solar power which makes it completely based on renewable-energy. Licypriya posted a picture of this small device and mentioned that it was completely made in India, fitting into PM Narendra Modi's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Licypriya Kangujam posted on her Twitter about this little device and advocated the need to use science for a sustainable lifestyle. She even mentioned that this small device has the ability to produce 1 gallon of pure drinking water on a daily basis. At this rate, it can totally be useful in solving the global water crisis, thus in a way change the world. She wrote, "People always explain Science as very tough. But I want to translate Science into a simple lifestyle. Science has solutions for many crisis for humanity. Just we need to explore on it. I called my device as SUKIFU-2(Survival Kit for the Future-2). This is pure Atmanirbhar Bharat." Year End Review 2020: Renewable Energy Sector in India Growing Despite Challenges Posed by COVID-19 Pandemic, Check Highlights.

Check Licypriya Kangujam's Tweet About Her Device SUKIFU-2:

This small device can change the world. This small innovation can convert air into water on solar power. It can generate about 1 gallon of pure drinking water daily. School children can carry it in bag. It will help to solve the global water crisis. I will add the cover soon. pic.twitter.com/Ch9TbfAa3P — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 4, 2021

The 9-year-old is often called as the Greta Thunberg of India, but she has rightly refused for that comparison in the past. A lot of people around the world still do not have access to clean drinking water. Plus, with the rising pollution in water sources including the groundwater, getting clean water is a task. This device can really change the way we get pure drinking water and will help so many people around the globe.

