Greater Noida, Oct 25: Child environmentalist Licypriya Kangujam, was targeted by two bike-borne youths in Greater Noida West on October 23 while she was filming the preparations and Diwali lightings in the area via Facebook live.

The activist was online through a Facebook live outside Nirmala Aspire Housing society, when two miscreants snatched her mobile. Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam's Mobile Phone Snatched in Noida, Phone-Snatching Caught on Live Video.

Watch Climate activist's phone snatched during live video in Noida:

Licypriya Kangujam, the 11-year-old climate activist was robbed of her phone when she was recording her first Facebook live on a road in Greater Noida, India. pic.twitter.com/7lMq54OKLF — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 23, 2022

"It's very urgent. My mobile phone was just snatched away (10 minutes ago) by two bike-borne thieves while I was going live on my facebook in front of the Bellana Street market, Greater Noida, Sector 16B opposite Nirala Aspire. Kindly help me!," the 11-year-old tweeted while tagging Noida Police. Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Sets His Bike on Fire, Damages Police Property in Khan Market; Arrested (Watch Video).

Kangujam is an environmental activist from India and the founder of 'The Child Movement'. She has been advocating climate change, environmental protection since the age of six. She also gave a speech on climate change at the International Seminar on Climate Protection in Madrid, Spain 2019, after which her popularity increased.

