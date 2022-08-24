The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has declared the result for the post of Constable in Rajasthan Police. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on May 16, 2022 and the answer key was released on July 5, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till July 7, 2022. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below. NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: ITI Exam Results for 1st and 2nd Year Released at ncvtmis.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 4388 vacant posts will be filled in Rajasthan Police. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Rajasthan Police.

