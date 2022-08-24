Mumbai, August 24: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) declared the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Result 2022 today, August 24. The NCVT announced the ITI Result 2022 for the 1st year and 2nd year exams.

Candidates who appeared for the NCVT ITI 1st and 2nd-year examination 2022 can check and download their results by visiting the official website of NCVT at ncvtmis.gov.in. In order to check the NCVT ITI exam results, candidates need to use their roll number, semester, and exam system.

This year, the NCVT ITI exams 2022 for the first and second years were held in August 2022. In order to clear the NCVT ITI exam, candidates must score at least 40 percent marks.

Steps to check NCVT ITI Result 2022:

Visit the official website of NCVT at ncvtmis.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ITI tab

Next click on the "NCVT ITI result" link

Log in using your roll number, exam system, semester, and click on submit

Your NCVT ITI Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).