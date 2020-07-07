Jaipur, July 7: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE would release the Class 12 Board Exam result 2020 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The science stream results will be announced at 4 pm. Students who have appeared for the exam can check SSC results on the official website- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. #StudentsLivesMatter Trends All Over Again: Unhappy Students Flood Twitter Reactions After UGC Instructs Universities to Conduct Exams.

This development has been confirmed by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. He said that Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2020 for science stream would be announced by D. P. Jaroli, Chairman, Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER).

Rajasthan Minister Tweet:

Steps to Check Your Class 12 Science Stream Results 2020 Online:

Visit the official website- rajresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that says RBSE 12th Result 2020

On clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Enter your details and press submit

Your RBSE 12th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to take a print out of the mark sheet for future reference. The Class 12 exam began from March 5 and was scheduled till April 3. The exam was postponed due to COVID-19 and was scheduled again from June 18 to June 30, 2020.

