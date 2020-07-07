After a lot of waits, the University Grants Commission (UGC) released the revised guidelines. The commission instructed universities to conduct the final-year end-semester examinations by September, 2020 amid the pandemic. However, UGC’s decision to continue conducting the examinations did not go well with the students who have been campaigning online to cancel this year’s examinations. #StudentsLivesMatter is now running as one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter. With the help of tweets, unhappy students are expressing their displeasure of UGC’s revised guidelines. Twitter is flooded with reactions displaying students and their concerned parents’ anger over the university guidelines during the pandemic.

Since last month, students have been campaigning online, urging the government to hear their plea and cancel conducting the exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) as well postponed their annual entrance exams—JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET 2020. Again, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) as well cancelled their May 2020 CA exams and merged it with November, 2020 attempt. Maharashtra government as well decided to cancel the university exams.

But UGC’s latest guidelines is the decision against scrapping exams for graduating students. The guidelines were preceded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification allowing universities to conduct examinations even when the positive cases of coronavirus are rising each day in the nation. To display their displeasure with the decision, students are now trending #StudentsLivesMatter. The tweets express students’ present situation, soon after the release of UGC guidelines.

#StudentsLivesMatter Trends on Twitter

Not Guidelines of UGC but a cruel joke with students. Don't spoil the lives of students.#PromoteFinalYearSrudents#COVIDー19 #StudentsLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/tzb86laQcH — SFI Delhi (@SfiDelhi) July 6, 2020

Students Are Scared!

I really don't understand what they think of these numbers! Ranking third all over the world and still their concern is final year exams ! #FirstparliamentThenexams#Cancel_Exam2020 #StudentsLivesMatters 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0R9loowEY6 — Krishita gupta (@krishi__) July 6, 2020

They Want All Exams to be Cancelled

UGC is playing with the lives of students. Forget their education, their life is at stake now. These frequent alterations of the guidelines is just torture. You can't expect us to appear for exams in this situation.#StudentsLivesMatters #cancelfinalyearexams — Arya 🌹 (@RantingDosa) July 7, 2020

Students Question the Mode of Decision Making

If u can ensure students' safety while conducting exams...Why can't u ensure the same while conducting your meetings? Why do u need video conference for that?? @narendramodi @AmitShah @DrRPNishank @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #cancelfinalyearexams #studentslivesmatters — Khushboo Rathi (@KhushbooRathi19) July 7, 2020

COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing Every Day

@mygovindia @MoHFW_INDIA are you Out of mind for Conduction of Exams?Aren't you watching news of COVID-19 cases increasing day-by-day.If you want to take exams then first make Students Insurance,proper precautions must be there while conducting exams.#StudentsLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/1Xqbo9SPob — Prasanna Deshmukh (@prasanna_d_07) July 6, 2020

Stay Home, Stay Safe?

#StudentsLivesMatters Accong to govt,exams are complsry more than Life is hidden in this statment 1side they say STAY HOME STAY SAFE and on the other side they are ordering students to step out of their homes and go in the arms of death What are they trying to prove @drashwathcn pic.twitter.com/6xz0FTU2Y5 — Adarsh Honagonda (@honagonda) July 7, 2020

The reason students have been campaigning online against conducting exams was because of the rising cases of coronavirus. As per the candidates, they feel that appearing in the examinations will increase their risk of contracting COVID-19. This is also the reason, why they chose #StudentsLivesMatter as one of the trends to express their disagreement of UGC’s guidelines that instructs universities to conduct the examinations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).