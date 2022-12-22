Lucknow, December 22: Sania Mirza daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur, is going to become the country's first Muslim girl fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. She secured 149th rank in the NDA exam after girls were allowed to compete for training to get into defense forces. Daughter of Shahid Ali, Sania, once selected, will be the country's first Muslim fighter pilot woman, reported DNA.

Sania Mirza is a resident of Jasovar village under the Mirzapur Dehat Kotwali police station area. She studied at Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College till class 10th. She passed the class 12th examination from Guru Nanak Girls Inter College of the city. She was the district topper in the UP board in class 12th. UPSC NDA 2 Result 2022 Declared: Results of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination Out on upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score

She appeared for the NDA examination on April 10, 2022. After clearing the exam, she joined an academy to prepare for her interview. Sania will be joining NDA Khadakwasla in Pune on December 27, 2022. Avani Chaturvedi, First Indian Woman Fighter Pilot, Goes Solo

Sania Mirza is the second girl in the country who has been selected as a fighter pilot after Avni Chaturvedi the first female pilot. From the beginning, she wanted to be like her.

Sania said, "only two seats were reserved for women in a fighter pilot in National Defense Academy 2022 exam I could not grab a seat in the first attempt but I have made a place in these two seats on my second attempt." There were a total of 400 seats, including men and women, in which there were 19 seats for women.

