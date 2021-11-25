New Delhi, November 25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the tentative answer key and candidates response sheet of Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2020 at the official website. Candidates can download their response sheets and answer key from ssc.nic.in. The examination was held on November 11 and 12, 2021.

Candidates can raise their objections to the answer keys till 6 pm on November 28. They need to pay Rs 100 as fee per challenge. Objections raised after the deadlines will not be entertained. Candidates need to login with their credentials to download the answer key. APSC Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Exam 2021 Answer Key Released At apsc.nic.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 26.

Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key:

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link that reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) of Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade' C' and 'D' Examination 2020."

A PDF file will open.

Click on the "link for candidate's response sheet, tentative answer keys" mentioned in the pdf file.

A new page will open.

Select the exam name.

Click on "Submit"

Enter your login credentials, including roll number and password.

Download the answer key.

The commission said, "The candidates' may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 25.11.2021 (06:00 PM) to 28.11.2021 (06:00 PM)." the list of selected candidates will be uploaded by the commission on the official website.

