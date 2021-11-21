Guwahati, November 26: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Sunday released the answer key for the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Exam. Candidates can check the APSC Assistant Engineer Exam Answer Key 2021 on the official website of the commission - apsc.nic.in. Objections can be raised till November 26, 2021. The exam was conducted on November 14. KPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Accountant, Cashier & Other Post Exam, Candidates Can Download The Answer Key Online at keralapsc.gov.in.

The answer keys were released for both general studies and electrical engineering papers. The commission in the official notice said, “Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any answer key, in his or her opinion is found to be incorrect or wrong, he or she may submit the correct answers as per his or her opinion along with supporting documents or papers, etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by email to aspcanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by November 26.”

Here Are Steps To Download The Answer keys:

Visit the official website - apsc.nic.in.

On the home page click on “Answers key”,

Click on the link “Screening test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Public Works (Building & NH) Department (Advt. No. 11/2020, dated December 4, 2020) “

Follow the guidelines mentioned in the PDF file.

Raise objections, if any.

Submit the objections in the format mentioned by the commission.

The exam was held in an OMR-based mode. The APSC is conducting the recruitment drive for filling 19 posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in the Public Works (Building & NH) Department. The commission invited the online applications in December 2020 and January 2021.

