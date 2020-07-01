New Delhi, July 1: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1. The results are available on the official website- ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the commission's website to download their result. The SSC CGL Tier-I result 2020 is available in a form of PDF. CLAT 2020 on August 22: Application Submission Extended Till July 10, NLUs to Conduct Entrance Exam via Online Computer-Based Mode, Check Important Updates Here.

Along with the result, SSC has also released cutoff and SSC CGL final answer key. 9,78,103 candidates had appeared for the exam which was held from March 3, 2020, to March 9, 2020.

Steps to Check SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2020:

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in.

On the home page, click on SSC CGL tier-1 results notification

Check your number and roll number in the list

Direct Link: SC CGL Tier-1 Result 2020

Meanwhile, a total of 8951 candidates have cleared tier 1 exam and will appear tier 2 exam. SSC CGL tier 2 exam is scheduled to take place in October-November. "The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2019 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 12-10-2020 to 15-10-2020 and 01-11-2020 respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," SSC has notified.

On CGL tier 2 exam admit card, the commission said, "The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 03-07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam." Till now, the commission has not released a notification for 2020 recruitment.

