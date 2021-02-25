Chennai, February 25: Students of class 9, 10 and 11 in Tamil Nadu will be promoted to the next class without examination, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the state assembly on Thursday. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said the decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The state has so far reported 8,49,629 cases of coronavirus. Tamil Nadu Reports 463 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Fatalities.

"Students of standard 9th, 10th and 11th will be promoted to the next class without taking exams, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic," Palaniswami announced in the state assembly. Tamil Nadu yesterday registered 463 new COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities. Recoveries, however, outnumbered new infections with 469 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,33,089, leaving 4,062 active cases. Delhi: All Nursery to Class 2 Students To Be Promoted, No Offline Exams for Students Till Class 8.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state has decided to increase the retirement age of government employees from 59 to 60. These announcements come ahead of the assembly elections in the state. In an apparent bid to woo the poor, the state government recently launched an accident-cum-life insurance scheme for the benefit of the below poverty line families.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who also holds the finance portfolio, stated this while presenting the interim Budget for 2021-22 for the poll-bound state.

