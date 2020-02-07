Top Medical Colleges in India: AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER and BHU Are Among the Best Institutes Ranked by NIRF 2019

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Candidates can correct till February 9, 2020. All those who failed to meet the deadline previously now have a chance to fill in the application by visiting the official website; ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on May 3. As the examination nears, here we bring you the top medical colleges in India according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University are among the best medical institutes ranked by NIRF 2019. Top Engineering Colleges in India: IIT Madras, Delhi, Anna University Are Among the Best Institutes Ranked by NIRF 2019.

1. AIIMS, New Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) New Delhi is a medical college and medical research public health university. AIIMS has vastly been recognised as the best medical college, hospital and medical research university in South Asia. AIIMS New Delhi once again bagged Rank 1 by NIRF.

2. PGIMER, Chandigarh

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is a medical and research institution in Chandigarh. It has educational, medical research and fine training facilities for its students. Like 2018, PGIMER has secured the second position in NIRF rankings.

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

The Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore is a private, minority-run educational research and institute. It is the institute’s quality study program that ranked it No. 3 both in 2018 and 2019.

4. SGPGI, Lucknow

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow offers DM, MCh, MD, Ph.D., postdoctoral fellowships and postdoctoral certificate courses, and senior residency. B.Sc. Nursing 4-year course. The institute saw a massive improvement as in 2018; it could not secure in the top 10 NIRF rankings. In 2019, SGPGI secured the fourth spot in all India rankings. Top MBA Colleges in India: IIM Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Delhi Are Among the Best Management Institutes Ranked by NIRF 2019.

5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a private university. It has six campuses across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. This institute too did not make to the list of top 10 medical colleges in India, as per NIRF rankings 2018 and in 2019, it secured the fifth position.

6. BHU, Banaras

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh is the largest residential university in Asia. For the second consecutive year, BHU secured the sixth position, in NIRF Ranking.

7. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Kasturba Medical College (KMC) is a medical college based in Manipal, Karnataka, India. It was the first self-financing medical college in India. The ranking for KMC significantly dropped. In 2018, NIRF ranked KMC in No. 4 and 2019; it was dropped to seventh ranking.

8. JIPMER, Puducherry

JIPMER also saw a dip in its ranking. In 2018, it was ranked at No.6, and in 2019 the ranking dropped to No.8.

9. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi

ILBS is a teaching hospital and has been given the status of Deemed University by the University Grants Commission (UGC). In 2018, ILBS secured the eighth position, and in 2019, its ranking dipped to ninth.

10. King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

KGMU’s MBBS course takes four and a half years to complete and has an intake of 250 students each academic year. In 2018, it did not secure a rank among the top 10 medical institutes. But 2019 NIRF ranked KGMU at its 10th position.

These are the top ten medical institutes ranked by NIRF 2019. From 2020, there is going to be only entrance examination NEET for medical courses. AIIMS, MBBS and JIPMER exams have been discontinued.