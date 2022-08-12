Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released TS EAMCET 2022 Result on August 12, 2022 on the official site eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Engineering stream examination was conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022 and Agriculture and Medical stream exam was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2022. The engineering stream answer key was released on July 31 and the agriculture and medical answer key was released on August 4, 2022. CA Result 2022 Declared: ICAI Results of June Foundation Exam Out On icai.nic.in

TS EAMCET result: How to check

Visit the official site of TSCHE EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS EAMCET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS EAMCET minimum passing marks is 25 per cent. The EAMCET 2022 exam is being conducted every year to offer admission to candidates into various professional courses conducted by the university and private colleges in the state of Telangana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2022 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).