New Delhi, September 1: National Testing Agency, NTA has reopened the UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. So those candidates who want to change their exam centre or make any other changes will be able to do it by logging in to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam is being conducted on September 16-18 and September 21-25, 2020 respectively.

After the application correction window closes the UGC NET 2020 Admit Cards would be released by NTA. JEE Main 2020 Today: Students Reach Exam Centres; COVID-19 Guidelines And Social Distancing Norms in Place.

Here are the steps to follow to change the exam centres for UGC NET 2020:

Login to ugcnet.nta.nic.in Go to the link at the bottom of the page that reads application correction window Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and other details Fill in the details of changes you seek in the application and change the exam centre if desired Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

The exam will be conducted in 81 subjects to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognised by UGC.

