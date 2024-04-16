Kolkata, April 16: The West Bengal board examination results for Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Ucchyamadhyamik) are expected to be out anytime soon. According to several news reports, the West Bengal Board Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 is expected to be announced by mid-May. However, an official announcement regarding the dates of the Class 10 and 12 exam results is awaited.

Last year, the West Bengal Class 10 exam results were announced on May 19, while the Class 12 board examination results were declared on May 24. The West Bengal board exam results will likely be announced similarly this year. Once the West Bengal Class 10 and 12 board exam results are out, students can visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in to check their scores. UP Board Result 2024 Date: When Will UPMSP Release Class 10, 12 Results at upresults.nic.in? Check Latest Update and How to Check Scorecard.

Steps to Check West Bengal Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results:

Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Click the result link for Class 10 or Class 12 on the homepage.

Enter using your login details and roll number.

Click on submit.

Your West Bengal board exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your exam results carefully.

Take a printout for future reference.

This year, the Class 10 matric exams were conducted from February 2 to 12, while the Class 12 board exams were held from February 16 to 29. In 2023, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 86.15 percent, while the Class 12 recorded a pass percentage of 89.25 percent. GSEB Board Exam Result 2024: Gujarat Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Soon on gseb.org; Know How To Check.

Besides West Bengal, board exam results of several states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh among others are expected to be announced soon.

