Engineering aspirants must gear up as the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has started the online counselling of WBJEE 2020 from today, August 12, 2020. Students who are qualified WBJEE can now apply for the online counselling session at the counselling page of the board, wbjeeb.nic.in. The registration, filling the application, uploading documents, choice filling, and counselling fees payment can be made from today for the first round of WBJEE counselling. It is important to note here that the registration process will close on August 25 and the necessary documents needed to be uploaded by August 26, 2020. In this article, we bring you important dates and the list of documents required for WBJEE 2020 online counselling.

WBJEE 2020 Online Counselling: Important Dates

The registration process for WBJEE 2020 online counselling started from August 12 and will end on August 25, 2020. The documents required for the application process are required to be uploaded by August 26, and choices can also be filled by this date. In addition, the choices of colleges can be locked by students from August 25 to August 28, 2020.

WBJEE Counselling 2020: Registration

Candidates who qualified in the WBJEE 2020 entrance exam can only register and apply for online counselling at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. To begin the process, candidates will require WBJEE 2020 roll number and password for logging in and accessing the registration form.

WBJEE 2020 Online Counselling: Documents Required

Class 10 admit card or birth certificate (for verification of age).

Class 10 mark sheet.

Class 12 mark sheet.

Domicile certificate (for WB domiciled candidates).

Category certificate (if applicable).

Pwd certificate for PwD candidates.

Income certificate for TFW candidates.

According to WBJEEB, the result for the first allotment will be declared on August 31 and admission based on the same will be conducted from August 31 to September 6, 2020. The second and third allotment results for WBJEE will be declared on September 24 and October 19, respectively. WBJEE entrance exam is conducted for students seeking to take admission in undergraduate courses for Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal.

