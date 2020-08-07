Kolkata, August 7: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Results 2020 were declared Friday by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). Candidates can check their results on the website of WBJEEB - wbjeeb.nic.in. Souradeep Das has secured rank 1 in WBJEE 2020. He was the student of Ramkrishna Mission, Deogarh. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Declared: Aritra Pal Tops West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam, Check Marks Online at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

The second and third ranks were secured by Subham Ghosh from Paschim Burdwan and Sreemanti Dey. Seven students of from CBSE schools were among the top 10 rank holders, while Two from ISCE board and one from West Bengal board featured in the list. WBJEE 2020 Result Date: West Bengal Board to Declare Results After Uccha Madhyamik Exam at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Around 1.1 lakh candidates had appeared in the WBJEE 2020. Out of the total students cleared the exam 71 percent are from West Bengal, while rest are from other states. The WBJEE 2020 was conducted on February 2. The answer key from WBJEE was released days after the exam.

The WBJEE 2020 exam was held for candidates who seek admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture for the academic session 2020-2021.

