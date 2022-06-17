Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will declare the SSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Board today, on June 17. As per the information shared by State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra SSC 10th Result will be released online at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and other websites. Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2022 Date: MSBSHSE to Release Class 10th Results On June 17 at maharesult.nic.in; Watch Video

Maharashtra board SSC result 2022 will be announced today for the students who have registered for the Class 10 MSBSHSE SSC exams through the nine divisional education boards of the state -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit any of the official websites of the Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org

On the homepage, click on the designated SSC board result 2022 link

Enter log-in credentials to access Maharashtra SSC exam result 2022 including roll number and date of birth

Submit and download Maharashtra 10th result 2022

Over 16 lakh candidates had registered for Maharashtra Board SSC Exams 2022. The exams were held offline for the March-April season and students have been eagerly waiting for their results online.

